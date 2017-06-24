The Anti bomb department of the Imo State Police Command have deployed command and all heads of the tactical units of the command to mosques, banks and recreation parks to ensure a hitch-free salah celebration in the state .

The state commissioner of police, Chris Ezike, in an interview on Friday said that the measure was taken to ensure that harbingers of evil and troublemakers do not take advantage of the celebration to cause mayhem in the state.

“There was a mini rehearsal during our management meeting this morning (Friday). We are prepared and ready to secure the state. The answer is visibility policing and we have deployed our men to all Automated Teller Machine points and all places where there would be huge human and vehicle movements. Imo is a no go area for trouble makers. We are not alone, we are collaborating with all the security agencies to ensure that Imo witnesses a hitch-free Salah celebration,” said the CP.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

