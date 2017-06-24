Jim Iyke And Linda Ikeji Finally End Longterm Beef And Hangout Together

Popular celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji and Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke may have finally resolved their differences.
The latter shared a picture of himself and Linda Ikeji in her office
Recall, both personalities have reported been having some face-off over some blog posts on Linda’s blog which includes a time where Jim Iyke referred to her as a “hermophrodite” after she posted his unclad picture.
Jim Iyke who shared some photos from the visit, on Instagram, then wrote;
“YDO brainstorm with my sis Linda Ikeji at Linda Ikeji Media. #OurVoiceMustBeHeard #LIGHTHASCOME #YDPChronicles”.