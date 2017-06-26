Monday , 26 June 2017
FCMB

Jose Mourinho Loses His Father

Young June 26, 2017

Jose Mourinho’s father Felix Mourinho has died at age 79 after a long battle with protracted Pneumonia and other illnesses. The father of the red devil’s manager who made more than 250 appearances as a goalkeeper for Portuguese club, Vitoria Setubal and Belenenses lost his live yesterday Sunday, 25th of June.

Jose Mourinho who joined Manchester United back in 2016 took to his instagram page to announce the news by posting a touching black and white childhood photo of himself alongside his father

 

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

‘I sold my soul to satan so what? I don’t want no heaven” – Nigerian Lady Rants

A South-African based Nigerian lady, left her audience in total shock after she allegedly ‘acknowledged Satan …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946