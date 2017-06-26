Jose Mourinho Loses His Father

Jose Mourinho’s father Felix Mourinho has died at age 79 after a long battle with protracted Pneumonia and other illnesses. The father of the red devil’s manager who made more than 250 appearances as a goalkeeper for Portuguese club, Vitoria Setubal and Belenenses lost his live yesterday Sunday, 25th of June.

Jose Mourinho who joined Manchester United back in 2016 took to his instagram page to announce the news by posting a touching black and white childhood photo of himself alongside his father

