K1 De Ultimate Speaks On Plans To Re-brand & Redefine Fuji Music With His Upcoming EP, #FujiThesound

During an interview with NLTV K1 De Ultimate reveal his desire to rebrand and redefine Fuji Music with his upcoming EP, FUjiTHESOUND Inspire with Afropop Sound which is set to drop later this year..

Watch & Enjoy Full Interview Below:-

Drop your comment & Tell us what you think..

For More Exclusive Entertainment Video Contents, Subscribe to our Youtube Channel now!!! Don’t Miss Out..

Source: Naijaloaded

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: