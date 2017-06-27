Tuesday , 27 June 2017
Is Khloe Kardashian Engaged And Pregnant? (Photos)

Jo Daniel June 27, 2017

Khloe Kardashian has sparked baby rumours after she posted photos of herself and her boyfriend and described them as Dad and Mom.

Then she sparked engagement rumours after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her engagement finger as she arrived at her birthday dinner with Tristan yesterday..

