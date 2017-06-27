Kidnapped Priest Rescued, Gang Members Been Arrested

ARREST OF KIDNAP/ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS AND RESCUE OF VICTIM

Suspect: CHINEDU ODOEMENA M 24YRS,OGADINMA AJONUMA M 20YRS,

UZOMA MEJURU M 48YRS ALL OF UMUOKPU AGBAJAH IN NWANGELE L.G.A. OF IMO STATE

On 16/06/2017, one Rev. Father (name withheld) of Okigwe Catholic Diocese was kidnapped and robbed of his Toyota Highlander jeep while on transit along Umuokpu Agbajah in Nwangele L.G.A by five unidentified armed men. On report of incident, operatives of the State Anti-Kidnapping Unit swung into action through tracking of the hoodlums.

On 18/06/2017, the victim was successfully rescued unhurt at Umuokpu forest in Agbajah Nwangele L.G.A. of Imo State and his Toyota Highlander jeep subsequently recovered at Umuocham in Agbajah Nwangele L.G.A. The above mentioned suspects were arrested in connection with the kidnap/robbery of the victim. Suspects have confessed to the crime and are cooperating with investigation. They have also disclosed the identity of their cohorts. They have equally confessed to other kidnapping/robbery operations they have carried out. Operatives are on the heels of the gang members who are now at large. Investigation is in progress.

2. RECOVERY OF ARMS AND AMMUNITION

EXHIBITS: (1)82 ROUNDS OF 5.56mm LIVE AMMUNITION

(2) 3 K2 RIFFLE MAGAZINES

(3) ONE LOCALLY MADE REVOLVER PISTOL

(4) ONE LOCALLY MADE SINGLE BARREL SHORT GUN

(5) ONE HUMAN SKULL

(6) TWO AXES

(7) ONE ID CARD

(8) SOME PHOTOGRAPHS

On 18/6/2017, operatives of Ngor Okpala Division of the Command while acting on an intelligence report executed a search warrant in a shrine and house of one Chidera Njoku m of Umuagwu Alulu in Ngor Okpala L.G.A. of Imo State where the above listed exhibits were recovered. The suspect on sighting the police operatives took to his heels. Coordinated efforts are being made to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

Addressing newsmen during a press conference today, 20th June, 2017, at the Imo State Police Command Headquarters, Owerri, the commissioner of Police Imo State CP Chris Ezike stated that the Rev Father was rescued unhurt on Saturday in a forest in Agbaja in the Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State and three of the kidnappers were nabbed immediately.

The victim’s Toyota Highlander jeep was recovered from the suspects and they have also made confessional statements to us. Investigations are ongoing. We will charge them to court. We will not rest on our oars until all the bad elements are flushed out of the state. Imo people have a right to enjoy our protection and that is what we are offering them,he said. He further stated that the Imo State Police Command got intelligence and information about the activities of the suspect and with the help of a search warrant his house and shrine were searched where the human skull and other exhibits were found.

“He ran away. We have declared him wanted and his mother is with us. She is helping us in the investigation. I assure Imo people that we will get him” the Imo Police boss said.

Source: Naijaloaded

