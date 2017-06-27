Tuesday , 27 June 2017
If you know any RCCG pastor doing anything wrong, report such to me – Adeboye

OGA June 27, 2017

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye in a message left on his official Facebook page, told the public to report any RCCG Pastor or Minister, doing wrong to him.

Pastor Adeboye, also left an email dedicated for such reports. Here’s what he wrote;

“Good day, if you know of any RCCG pastor or minister, doing anything wrong or anything they shouldn’t be doing as a leader please report such to me. My email address is [email protected]

 

RCCG Pastor

