Tuesday , 27 June 2017
“Ladies I have never met send me messages that they’re pregnant for me,” claims Actor Enyinna Nwigwe

OGA June 27, 2017

The Wedding party Actor Eyinna Nwigwe, was a guest on Linda Ikeji TV’s Hot Topics with Latasha Ngwube, and he revealed that he’s had series of messages from women he’s never met before, telling him they are pregnant for him.

Enyinna who is one of Nollywood’s finest actors, and disclosed that there are deluded people all over the internet, said;

“I have had messages of people who are pregnant, people that I have not met before, people I have not met before literally. There are people that are deluded completely. I get messages like that. I know myself. I am not reckless. I don’t go foolhardy. We have crazy people now. Social media has worsened things.”

