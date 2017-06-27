“Ladies I have never met send me messages that they’re pregnant for me,” claims Actor Enyinna Nwigwe

The Wedding party Actor Eyinna Nwigwe, was a guest on Linda Ikeji TV’s Hot Topics with Latasha Ngwube, and he revealed that he’s had series of messages from women he’s never met before, telling him they are pregnant for him.

Enyinna who is one of Nollywood’s finest actors, and disclosed that there are deluded people all over the internet, said;

