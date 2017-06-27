Lady issues warning to others after removing a 4-inch s*x toy stuck in her anus through surgery

20-year-old Emily Georgia, who was taken in for surgery after a stainless steel four-inch s*x toy got stuck in her anus, while having s*x with a male acquaintance, has now decided to raise awareness and urge anyone in a similar predicament to seek medical attention.

According to Emily when the incident happened, the man suggested leaving it to naturally work its way out – and then scarpered claiming he had work early the following morning.

However, a concerned friend rushed Emily from East Preston, West Sussex, to hospital, where doctors warned Emily that there was a risk of it perforating her bowel due to a sharp edge and she faced an hour-long surgery.

A wince-inducing x-ray shows just how dangerously high in Emily’s bowels that the s*x toy had ventured. The carer is now speaking out to warn others that embarrassment shouldn’t stop those who find themselves in similar predicaments from seeking medical help urgently.

