A young woman from Sussex, Emily Georgia 20, was rushed to the Worthing hospital by a good friend after her lover accidentally pushed a s*x toy high up her bottom and the stainless steel plug subsequently got stuck inside her and after several manual attempts by the two lovers to retrieve it failed Emily disclosed that her one-night stand suggested they leave it to ‘naturally work its way out’ stating that he had work the following morning.

After undergoing a successful surgery to remove the four-inch stainless steel plug from her bottom in march, she is now speaking out to encourage people to get medical treatment and not to let shame and ridicule prevent them from getting the medical care they need.

