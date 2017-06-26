Man Who Escaped From Prison 32 Years Ago Finally Nabbed Again | Photos

A man who had the nerve to escape from prison a long time ago while sentence for a crime he had committed, has been nabbed again.

Steven Dishman, a prison inmate in the US who was serving a burglary sentence has been recaptured after spending 32 years on the run.

According to The Sun UK, Steven Dishman was arrested at a home in Springdale, Arkansas, on Sunday.

The 60-year-old escaped from Cummins unit in Lincoln County, some 270 miles away, on May 28 1985.

He was serving a seven-year sentence for theft of property and burglary convictions.

After 32 years on the run, police confirmed Dishman had been arrested at an address by local law enforcement and state police.

Details of what led authorities to Disman and his arrest have not been immediately released.

According to Fox 16, Dishman will be required to serve the rest of his sentence and prosecutors will decided whether to take further action again him for the escape.