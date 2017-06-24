Mastermind of Evans’ arrest comes for actress Kate Henshaw for criticizing the Police

Nigerian top detective, Abba Kyari, who masterminded billionaire kidnap kingpin, Evan’s arrest, alongside other resolved crimes in Nigeria, has slammed Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw for criticizing the Nigerian Police.
Recall that before now, Kate Henshaw criticized Nigerian Police Officers for posing for photos with arrested Evans. Reacting to this, Kyari said Kate Henshaw must be out of her mind to criticize the Police.
Dailypost reports that he said;
“I have been on his trail since the past five years. He really gave us a tough time. I think he is the smartest criminal I have ever seen in my entire life.
Among all the high-profile robbers and kidnappers we have nabbed, Evans stands to be the smartest. He really gave me headache because we couldn’t track him. That guy is very smart. He never thought he could ever be arrested.”
On Kate Henshaw’s criticism of the police for celebrating and snapping pictures with Evans, he said: “Who is Kate Henshaw and what does she know? She must be out of her mind to criticize us.
Even in other developed countries, people celebrate the capture of criminals and I wonder why she is running her mouth criticizing us when she has never caught a fly in her entire life.”
I felt the same way Kate Hanshaw felt when I saw police men singing and dancing and popping champagne because the caught Evans, the sight of their jubilation was disgusting to me.
the police should concentrated on issue at hand and stop looking at what people said because I felt the same way Kate felt