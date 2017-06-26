Monday , 26 June 2017
FCMB

Meet 21-year-old Up & Coming Rapper, 2 Short, Who Wears Size 32 Bra On His Neck

Jo Daniel June 26, 2017

Meet the National Open University Nigeria (NOUN) student, Ago-iwoye, Ogun State-born, Up and Coming Rapper, 2-Short, whose real name is Olaide Ayoola. He’s 21 years old and looking to blow big time!

After the release of his “Size 32” song, he’s been going around town and performing with a size 32 bra on his neck. What a promotional strategy?


Well, if you have Olamide YBNL or Reminisce’s phone numbers, please kindly pass it to him, so that they can have them come sign the Size 32 bra man.

Please, help him blow to stardom before he blows to madness! 

Source: Naijaloaded

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

The bad side of being Miss Pepeye –Bolatito Sowunmi

The role of Miss Peye in the hilarious family sitcom, Papa Ajasco, had been played …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946