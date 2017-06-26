Meet 21-year-old Up & Coming Rapper, 2 Short, Who Wears Size 32 Bra On His Neck

Meet the National Open University Nigeria (NOUN) student, Ago-iwoye, Ogun State-born, Up and Coming Rapper, 2-Short, whose real name is Olaide Ayoola. He’s 21 years old and looking to blow big time!

After the release of his “Size 32” song, he’s been going around town and performing with a size 32 bra on his neck. What a promotional strategy?



Well, if you have Olamide YBNL or Reminisce’s phone numbers, please kindly pass it to him, so that they can have them come sign the Size 32 bra man.

Please, help him blow to stardom before he blows to madness!

Source: Naijaloaded

