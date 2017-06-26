Having regular s*x has been linked to the reduction in men’s homocysteine levels, a harmful chemical found in the blood which can trigger life-threatening cardiac problems.

Research found that having s*x several times a week can slash the levels of homocysteine in men, whereas women benefit far less from regular s*x.

It is thought that when men get regular s*x, they will have better circulation and healthier blood vessels, which are crucial for preventing a build-up of homocysteine.

But scientists say women benefit much less because s*xual arousal is less dependent on having a healthy blood flow, which is a key factor in keeping homocysteine under control.

Doctors have suspected for years that frequent s*x can reduce the risks of coronary heart disease.

Indeed, one previous study found that intercourse twice a week halved a man’s chances of clogged arteries, compared to those indulging less than once a month.

The latest findings, published in the Journal of s*xual Medicine, are the first to show it works by driving down homocysteine levels.

The chemical is a vital building block of proteins and occurs naturally in the body.

Researchers from the National Defence Medical Centre in Taiwan tracked more than 2,000 men and women, aged from 20 to 59.

They analysed blood samples to measure levels of homocysteine and matched the results up with volunteers’ s*xual activity.

The results showed that the lowest traces of the chemical were found in men claiming to have s*x at least twice a week, while the highest readings were found in those restricted to less than once a month.

But in women, there was no significant variation.

Researchers called on doctors to advise male patients at risk of heart disease to have more s*x.

Dr. Mike Knapton from the British Heart Foundation said the study produced an ‘interesting result,’ but did not prove regular s*x reduced homocysteine levels.

He said: “A relationship does exist between s*x and heart disease risk.

“Checking your blood pressure and cholesterol, as well as keeping active and not smoking, remain the best ways to ensure a healthy future.”

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

