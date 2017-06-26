Monday , 26 June 2017
I never insulted the Igbos – Kemi Adeosun

Tope Alabi

Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has denied ever insulting the Igbo as reflected in a tweet.

She said in twitter handle that there is a “fake Twitter post circulating in my name, suggesting that I said something derogatory about Igbos. Kindly disregard it.

“It’s nothing but a shoddy attempt to photoshop a hateful statement onto my Twitter handle. I did not say or tweet any such thing. Thank you.’’

Adeosun’s reply’s on her verified twitter handle:

Also on her Facebook account, she said: “It has come to my attention that there’s a fake Twitter post circulating in my name, suggesting that I said something derogatory about Igbos. Kindly disregard it.

“It’s nothing but a shoddy attempt to photoshop a hateful statement onto my Twitter handle. I did not say or tweet any such thing.

“Every part of Nigeria is important to our financial system and our Economy, and as a Government we will support ALL to achieve their full potential.”

 

