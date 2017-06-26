I never insulted the Igbos – Kemi Adeosun

Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has denied ever insulting the Igbo as reflected in a tweet.

She said in twitter handle that there is a “fake Twitter post circulating in my name, suggesting that I said something derogatory about Igbos. Kindly disregard it.

“It’s nothing but a shoddy attempt to photoshop a hateful statement onto my Twitter handle. I did not say or tweet any such thing. Thank you.’’

I will keep poping up this hate speech by @HMKemiAdeosun the Nigeria minister until she defends herself. pic.twitter.com/HZS9819ppX — Micah David (@RealMicahDavid) June 25, 2017

Adeosun’s reply’s on her verified twitter handle:

There’s a fake Twitter post circulating in my name, suggesting that I said something derogatory about Igbos. Kindly disregard it. — Kemi Adeosun (@HMKemiAdeosun) June 25, 2017

It’s nothing but a shoddy attempt to photoshop a hateful statement onto my Twitter handle. I did not say or tweet any such thing. Thank you. — Kemi Adeosun (@HMKemiAdeosun) June 25, 2017

You’re mixing up the unauthorized account @MrsKemiAdeosun (now suspended) w/ the recently opened + VERIFIED genuine account @HMKemiAdeosunhttps://t.co/rvLG8rkfOE — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinNigeria) June 25, 2017

“Every part of Nigeria is important to our financial system and our Economy, and as a Government we will support ALL to achieve their full potential.”

