I never insulted the Igbos – Kemi Adeosun

Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has denied ever insulting the Igbo as reflected in a tweet.
She said in twitter handle that there is a “fake Twitter post circulating in my name, suggesting that I said something derogatory about Igbos. Kindly disregard it.
“It’s nothing but a shoddy attempt to photoshop a hateful statement onto my Twitter handle. I did not say or tweet any such thing. Thank you.’’
I will keep poping up this hate speech by @HMKemiAdeosun the Nigeria minister until she defends herself. pic.twitter.com/HZS9819ppX
— Micah David (@RealMicahDavid) June 25, 2017
Adeosun’s reply’s on her verified twitter handle:
— Kemi Adeosun (@HMKemiAdeosun) June 25, 2017
— Kemi Adeosun (@HMKemiAdeosun) June 25, 2017
You’re mixing up the unauthorized account @MrsKemiAdeosun (now suspended) w/ the recently opened + VERIFIED genuine account @HMKemiAdeosunhttps://t.co/rvLG8rkfOE
— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinNigeria) June 25, 2017
“Every part of Nigeria is important to our financial system and our Economy, and as a Government we will support ALL to achieve their full potential.”