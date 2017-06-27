Tuesday , 27 June 2017
FCMB

MMM G CEO Ubi Franklin To Unveil His Newly Signed Artistes July 8th

OGA June 27, 2017

Iyanya is gone, but it seems Made Men Music Group (MMMG) isn’t missing him one bit.

Tekno, Ubi’s artiste was nominated at the just concluded BET, were Ubi went to support him. Not forgetting Ubi also took a swipe at Iyanya shortly after posting BET photos on IG.

And now, Ubi on July 8th, 2017 will be unveiling new artistes in other to take his record label higher! #MissingNoOne… lol #LifeMustContinue… #BallingInGrace

