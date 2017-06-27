MMM G CEO Ubi Franklin To Unveil His Newly Signed Artistes July 8th

Iyanya is gone, but it seems Made Men Music Group (MMMG) isn’t missing him one bit.
Tekno, Ubi’s artiste was nominated at the just concluded BET, were Ubi went to support him. Not forgetting Ubi also took a swipe at Iyanya shortly after posting BET photos on IG.
And now, Ubi on July 8th, 2017 will be unveiling new artistes in other to take his record label higher! #MissingNoOne… lol #LifeMustContinue… #BallingInGrace
Ad ==> My Husband Used This to Increase His Manhood size Permanently and Last 25minutes. Click Here!
Ad ==> DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 15Days For Life, Click Here!!!