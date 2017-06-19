MTN Project Fame 2017/2018: Registration and Audition Details

This post is to inform and update those seeking information about registration and audition for the MTN Project Fame 2017/2018.

MTN Project Fame 2017 Audition, 2017 MTN Project Fame Registration Audition Form:

Registration has not started for this season of MTN Project Fame registration. As at time of press, the form/application is not yet out and we will update this article once it is.

WHAT YOU NEED TO DO WHEN MTN PROJECT FORM COME’S OUT:

However, all you need to do is to check on the MTN Project Fame website to download the audition form.

MTN PROJECT FAME WEBSITE:

The first thing you need to know about is the MTN Project fame website before you can complete your form. You can check the latest update about upcoming event and others but without the MTN project fame website you will end up with wrong information.

Go to your browser and type in the MTN project fame website. You can open a new tap from your browser Click HERE to access MTN project fame website.

TO BE PART OF THE MTN PROJECT FAME AUDITIONS: HOW TO REGISTER FOR MTN PROJECT FAME

If you are in Nigeria, What you need to do is to SEND Name and Location to 35850 (Using an MTN line) to get a PIN from MTN will only cost you N100 Naira Only. A link would be provided to download MTN Project audition form.

Make sure you have a Printed copy (Print), Complete and sign the audition form. You must take the audition form to the audition venue.

MTN PROJECT FAME 2017 AUDITION DATES/ PROJECT FAME AUDITION VENUES:

All you need to do is to know the mtn project fame audition date so that you will not be able to miss out the audition date. Once you complete mtn project fame form 2017, the date will be on your audition registration print out. And also the venue f for the audition.

