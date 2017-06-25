”She Must Be Out Of Her Mind” – Police Officer Who Mastermind Evans’ Arrest Blasts Actress Kate Henshaw

ACP Abba Kyari, Nigeria’s crime buster,who led the arrest of acclaimed most brilliant kidnapper in Nigeria, Evans and has solved high-profile criminal cases in the country, has opened up on the arrest.

On how he succeeded in arresting Evans, he said:

“I have been on his trail since the past five years. He really gave us a tough time. I think he is the smartest criminal I have ever seen in my entire life. Among all the high-profile robbers and kidnappers we have nabbed, Evans stands to be the smartest. He really gave me headache because we couldn’t track him. That guy is very smart. He never thought he could ever be arrested.”

On Kate Henshaw’s criticism of the police for celebrating and snapping pictures with Evans, he said:

“Who is Kate Henshaw and what does she know? She must be out of her mind to criticize us. Even in other developed countries, people celebrate the capture of criminals and I wonder why she is running her mouth criticizing us when she has never caught a fly in her entire life.”

Source: Dailypost

