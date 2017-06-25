Sunday , 25 June 2017
FCMB

”She Must Be Out Of Her Mind” – Police Officer Who Mastermind Evans’ Arrest Blasts Actress Kate Henshaw

Jo Daniel June 25, 2017

ACP Abba Kyari, Nigeria’s crime buster,who led the arrest of acclaimed most brilliant kidnapper in Nigeria, Evans and has solved high-profile criminal cases in the country, has opened up on the arrest.

On how he succeeded in arresting Evans, he said:

“I have been on his trail since the past five years. He really gave us a tough time. I think he is the smartest criminal I have ever seen in my entire life.

Among all the high-profile robbers and kidnappers we have nabbed, Evans stands to be the smartest. He really gave me headache because we couldn’t track him. That guy is very smart. He never thought he could ever be arrested.”

On Kate Henshaw’s criticism of the police for celebrating and snapping pictures with Evans, he said:

“Who is Kate Henshaw and what does she know? She must be out of her mind to criticize us.

Even in other developed countries, people celebrate the capture of criminals and I wonder why she is running her mouth criticizing us when she has never caught a fly in her entire life.”

Source: Dailypost

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Hushpuppi Reveals Why Women Are Not Seen Around Him

Instagram big boy, Hushpuppi who has always been seen alone in most photos he shares …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946