Must Read: Why Alaafin Of Oyo Declares Ifa Priests Wanted

PUBLIC NOTICE.

UNSCRUPLOUS ACTIVITIES OF SOME IFA PRIESTS IN OYO.

Recent events in Oyo and other parts of the world concerning the activities of some Ifa priests from IJO IFA ADIMULA TEMPLE, BARA in Oyo town, wherein unsuspecting foreigners who are genuinely interested in the Yoruba culture and traditions had been dubiously manipulated and misled into receiving a non existing and nebulous tittles, which is a matter of great concern.

Specifically, some time ago on Mr. FRANCIVAN LEAO NOBRE was conferred with the following nebulous and unrecognized titles of 1) ARABA LOGUNEDE and 2) OBA IFA ADIMULA OF SOUTH AMERICA and his name changed to Ifatowo Adebayo.

Further, these unscrupulous Ifa priests conferred as well nebulous and unrecognized titles to

Mr. JOSE LARA as ARABA AWO OFUN AJITENA TEMPLE USA and name changed to Ifakayode Falade

Mr. DASIEL GUERRA as AKODA AWO OFUN AJITENA TEMPLE USA and name changed to Awotunde Ajisola

Mr. RAYMOND CARRABEO as ASEDA AWO OFUN AJITENA TEMPLE USA and name changed as Ifalomo Ifalana

Mr. FERNANDO GARRIDO as AGBOBGBON AWO OFUN AJITENA TEMPLE USA and name changed as Ifalase

Added to these aforementioned titles are other nebulous titles given to unsuspecting foreigners and they are under investigation.

In the light of this, any one that is in doubt of any title given to him/ her or society should endeavour to contact the palace of the Alaafin for further clarification. An act that is contrary to the laws of Oyo State, please see the Punch Newspaper from the 11th June 2017 and Nigerian Tribune from the 13th June 2017 and the following under this links

In order to prevent future occurrence and for the public information, those that had been charged to court and those on the run, who are wanted by the police C.I.D Iyaganku in Ibadan in Oyo State are hereby listed below:

Faniyi Awoniran Omoyemi, Ojelabi Okewole, Kehinde Ifaloseyi, Famuwagun Oloyede, Faleye Ikusannu, Fasola Olaniyan and Ifayemi Olaniyan, Ifakorede Ifaloseyi, Ifadoyin Ifatoki, Oyasogo Ifakorede, Ifasooto Ifawumi Adeyemo, Awoniran Awotunde, Awoniran Ifamyiwa and others.

Furthermore IFA PRIESTS are only meant to interpret Ifa Oracle but not to confer Chieftaincy titles.

Source: Naijaloaded

