Must Read: New Tactic Used By Kidnappers As Stated By Lagos Police

As Lagos recovers slowly from the menace of arrested notorious kidnapper, Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike aka Evans, the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force has exposed the new tactic of his colleagues in the crime world.

The Lagos State Police Command has raised an alarm over the new tactics used by kidnappers to lure unsuspecting victims to their trap.

Below is a statement issued by the Spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Dolapo Badmos:

“Please if any one send credit to you and the person later calls you that it was a mistake that you should send it back to them. If you send it back, they will still call you to ask for more details about you that they want to appreciate what you did and pray for you. Do not listen to such and give out your details please. Its a new gimmick that kidnappers are now using to get victims.

Please let’s exercise caution and be careful in our day to day activities in order not to fall victim”