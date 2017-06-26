Muyiwa Ademola Appreciates Wife For Allowing Him To Be ‘King’ On Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

Well celebrated Yoruba actor, Muyiwa Ademola and wife celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary recently.

The role interpreter took to Instagram to appreciate his wife as he shared photos with her.

In his words;

“And she would never shift her astonishing gaze even if I look elsewhere 😍😍😍. I always thank God for giving me this beautiful Angel. How could I have coped? Thanks once again Omolara. I pray our daughter take after you with so many enviable characteristics💞💝💞. 🌷⚘🌷🍾🍾🍾🍷🍾🍾🍾.

Happy Wedding Anniversary to Us💞.

11 years of marriage with you has been the most peaceful moments on earth. You are such a rare phenomenon Akanke. You made it work with your forgiving spirit, your readiness to always be the queen and allow me be the king. I will always love you my Queen. 💝💝🍷💝💝.”