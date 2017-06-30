Nathaniel Bassey survives fatal car accident in Lagos

Convener of the Viral Hallelujah Challenge, Nathanial Bassey escaped death, after he was involved in a ghastly car accident, but came out of the crash without a scratch.
He shared the testimony on his Instagram page, with caption;
Thank You Jesus!
We cancel that appointment with death.
Good morning, I just want to use this opportunity to thank God and share my testimony with you.
On the 28th of June I was on my way home from the last halleluyah praise challenge night which took place at the glitz event centre, I was inside a car and another car ran into us just at the lekki 3rd round about (ikate) and my car somersaulted inside the roundabout.
People were scared that we were dead. The only thing I remembered saying last was the Blood of Jesus. I and the driver came out alive without a single scratch. The most amazing thing is that this happened two days to my birthday.
I just want to bless God because the devil failed. He is the olowogbogboro indeed and I bless his name.
Olowogbogboro, olowogbogboro. Nathaniel Bassey - I am a living testimony
Thank you olowogbogboro ti gba Omo re ninu ijin aye.
Thank God for making a way of escape for you my brother. Premature death is not God’s children.
Waow… we bless God for that… our God is indeed an awesome God
Thank God, because He never leaves His children forsaken
Thank God for His faithfulness and promises of keeping his children save from untimely death.
Tankz God may he continue 2 guide u.21 aleuyah……..
What an attack by the devil, but our Almighty God is more than faithful! Hallelujah for the Lord our God the Almighty reigns!!!