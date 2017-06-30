Sunday , 9 July 2017
Nathaniel Bassey survives fatal car accident in Lagos

Young June 30, 2017

Convener of the Viral Hallelujah Challenge, Nathanial Bassey escaped death, after he was involved in a ghastly car accident, but came out of the crash without a scratch.

He shared the testimony on his Instagram page, with caption;

Nathaniel Bassey survives ghastly car accident

Thank You Jesus!

We cancel that appointment with death.

#####Good morning,I just want to use this opportunity to thank God and share my testimony with you.

On the 28th of June I was on my way home from the last halleluyah praise challenge night which took place at the glitz event centre, I was inside a car and another car ran into us just at the lekki 3rd round about (ikate) and my car somersaulted inside the roundabout.

People were scared that we were dead. The only thing I remembered saying last was the Blood of Jesus. I and the driver came out alive without a single scratch. The most amazing thing is that this happened two days to my birthday.

I just want to bless God because the devil failed. He is the olowogbogboro indeed and I bless his name.

Olowogbogboro🙏🏻olowogbogboro🙏🏻Nathaniel Bassey ,Nathaniel Bassey -Official 💃🏽I am a living testimony####

7 comments

  1. inioluwa
    June 30, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Thank you olowogbogboro ti gba Omo re ninu ijin aye.

    Reply
    • Erhisowode Elizabeth
      June 30, 2017 at 7:26 pm

      Thank God for making a way of escape for you my brother. Premature death is not God’s children.

      Reply
  2. Armah Daniel
    June 30, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Waow… we bless God for that… our God is indeed an awesome God

    Reply
  3. Samuel
    July 1, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Thank God, because He never leaves His children forsaken

    Reply
  4. Mabel
    July 1, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Thank God for His faithfulness and promises of keeping his children save from untimely death.

    Reply
  5. Adesimire Aderanti
    July 1, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Tankz God may he continue 2 guide u.21 aleuyah……..

    Reply
  6. Gladys
    July 9, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    What an attack by the devil, but our Almighty God is more than faithful! Hallelujah for the Lord our God the Almighty reigns!!!

    Reply

