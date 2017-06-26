Monday , 26 June 2017
“I Need Your Prayers As I’m About To Go For Surgery” – Bobrisky Begs Fans

Jo Daniel June 26, 2017

Nigerian Snapchat king and Male barbie, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju AKA Bobrisky has begged his fans to pray for him as he is going for a*s surgery.

In a viral video he posted during the weekend, he admits that even though he has deposited money for the surgery, he’s scared to go for it and need Nigerians prayer for successful operation.

 Source: Snapchat
One comment

  1. Dieze
    June 26, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    U don’t need prayers, u need Jesus my brother.

    Reply

