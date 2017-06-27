Tuesday , 27 June 2017
New Photos Of Mercy Johnson And Her Family

Young June 27, 2017

Top Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has just shared new cute pictures of her family. She shared the cute photos from a family outing.

In her five years of marriage, the curvy actress has had three wonderful children. She often shares cool photos of her family having wonderful times together.

The actress recently sent a beautiful shoutout to her husband on his birthday, which reads;

“Every woman’s fate changes once they get married cus two destinies mix but my destiny can’t cry on me cus ur love is with me.

I have memorised you like a verse in the Holy Bible and I mention you like a prayer.

True love means everything, but for me True Love Simply Means You. You understand me even when I say nothing.
We have used Trust as brick and Patience as a Cement to build our home, as sometimes love isn’t enough.

Everyone falls in love yet not every love is passionate but you are the Fragrance in my breath.
I am certain that I can live a few moments without breathing but I can’t live without you as every breath I take, reminds me of You.

I love u, not for a moment nor for a day but for a lifetime. I love u so much that my heart skips of excitement

I don’t want to be ur Need, I want to be ur desire. HBD MY HOPE @princeodiokojie.”

