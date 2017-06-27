New Photos Of Mercy Johnson And Her Family

The actress recently sent a beautiful shoutout to her husband on his birthday, which reads;

“Every woman’s fate changes once they get married cus two destinies mix but my destiny can’t cry on me cus ur love is with me.

I have memorised you like a verse in the Holy Bible and I mention you like a prayer.

True love means everything, but for me True Love Simply Means You. You understand me even when I say nothing.

We have used Trust as brick and Patience as a Cement to build our home, as sometimes love isn’t enough.

Everyone falls in love yet not every love is passionate but you are the Fragrance in my breath.

I am certain that I can live a few moments without breathing but I can’t live without you as every breath I take, reminds me of You.

I love u, not for a moment nor for a day but for a lifetime. I love u so much that my heart skips of excitement

I don’t want to be ur Need, I want to be ur desire. HBD MY HOPE @princeodiokojie.”