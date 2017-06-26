Newlywed Couple Die in Their Sleep After …

A sad incident has left a newly married Muslim couple dead after they reportedly inhaled generator fumes in Calabar.

A husband and wife on the 24th June died in their sleep after inhaling fumes from a power generating set kept inside the house along Ikot Effanga Mkpa in Calabar, Cross River state, according to National Helm.

It was gathered that the young Muslim couple, man 32, woman 27, are both from Jos, Plateau state that just got married in April 2017.

The landlady of their house, Mrs Stella Oruaku said they were alerted by the deceased apprentice who came to check on the boss after repeated calls to his phone without response.