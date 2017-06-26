Nigeria is now Banana Republic – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The umbrella group for the Igbo, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, declared that Nigeria had descended to the level of a ‘Banana Republic’, if the President could address Nigerians in Hausa.

The Deputy Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mr. Chuks Ibegbu, who spoke to one of our correspondents in Enugu on Sunday, doubted the authenticity of the message.

Ibegbu noted that there was a big problem if the message was found to be authentic, saying the message should be investigated.

“First of all, we have to ascertain the veracity of the voice because in these days of technology, a lot of things can be cloned, including human voice,” the Ohanaeze spokesman.

“But if it is true that Mr. President addressed Nigerians in a local language, it means something is wrong somewhere.

“I want to believe that the voice is not real, but if it is Mr. President that actually spoke, then, it means that we have descended to the level of a Banana Republic.

“The Federal Government should tell Nigerians whether it is actually Mr. President’s voice, or not.”

Ibegbu noted that the address couldn’t have been meant for Nigerians if it was delivered in Hausa.

He said, “Which message; message to who; in what language? Is Hausa our lingua franca? If Mr. President wants to address us, he should talk to us in English, which is our lingua franca.”

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: