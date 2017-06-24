Nigerian Beauty Queen Elected as ‘S*xiest Woman in Africa’ (Photos)

Top model and ex- Supranational Nigeria Beauty queen Adaeze Marian Obasi who represented Nigeria at a world contest has been nominated as as one of the s*xiest women alive 2016/17 across the 7 seas by reputable beauty organisation – Global Beauties.

The Imo state born diva was elected the sexiest woman alive in Africa following their assessment amongst international beauty queens across the world continent.

This is a tradition of Global Beauties since 1999 when the first “s*xiest” Diana Nogueira of Spain (2nd Runner in Miss Universe 1999) was chosen one.

The nomination of the 7 s*xiest women Alive was based on their natural s*x appeal, intelligence, amazing looks and superb elegance. Queen Adaeze whose seductive body language is only comparable to Egyptian princesses in the court of Pharaoh makes history as the “S*xiest” Woman in Africa 2016/ 2017 as rated from Miss supranational world pageant.

The attractive Obasi who studied at Lagos Aviation School, further graduated from Ecotex Benin Republic University with a B.Sc in Mass communication also champions a charity NGO called “The 28th Foundation”

