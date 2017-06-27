Why This Nigerian Christian Woman Fasted For 29 Days With Muslims

On Sunday June 25th, Muslims all over the world ended their 29 days Ramadan fasting as a lot of them celebrated their days with close families and friends.

Proving all those involved in religious violence wrong, a beautiful Nigerian lady took to her Instagram handle as well as YouTube to reveal why she fasted with the Muslims for 29 days.

The lady who was filmed holding a bible and a Muslim prayer beads shared the trending footage yesterday to mark the the Eid al-fitr celebration and the end of the Ramadan fast.

The lady whose name was not disclosed posted on Instagram saying:

“I am a CHRISTAIN that believes in One GOD and one LOVE. Am happy I fasted with the Muslim.”

On YouTube she said:

“Happy Ramadan Kareem to all my Muslim brothers and sisters and to my Christian people I hope you all don’t get disappointed because I’m holding my Bible and a Tesbih together. I am happy I fasted with the Muslims for 29 days, it’s all one love, one God that keeps us together, no condemnation or critics. Let us love ourselves as one and as a nation. As I am I have no reason to harm any Muslim brother or sister because I believe in one God.”

Here’s the video:

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: