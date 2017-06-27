Tuesday , 27 June 2017
Why This Nigerian Christian Woman Fasted For 29 Days With Muslims

OGA June 27, 2017

On Sunday June 25th, Muslims all over the world ended their 29 days Ramadan fasting as a lot of them celebrated their days with close families and friends.

Proving all those involved in religious violence wrong, a beautiful Nigerian lady took to her Instagram handle as well as YouTube to reveal why she fasted with the Muslims for 29 days.

The lady who was filmed holding a bible and a Muslim prayer beads shared the trending footage yesterday to mark the the Eid al-fitr celebration and the end of the Ramadan fast.

The lady whose name was not disclosed posted on Instagram saying:

“I am a CHRISTAIN that believes in One GOD and one LOVE. Am happy I fasted with the Muslim.” 

On YouTube she said:

“Happy Ramadan Kareem to all my Muslim brothers and sisters and to my Christian people I hope you all don’t get disappointed because I’m holding my Bible and a Tesbih together. I am happy I fasted with the Muslims for 29 days, it’s all one love, one God that keeps us together, no condemnation or critics. Let us love ourselves as one and as a nation. As I am I have no reason to harm any Muslim brother or sister because I believe in one God.” 

Here’s the video:

