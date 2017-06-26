Nigerian Custom Service generates N239.4 billion in 2017 first quater

The Nigerian Custom Service generated a total sum of N239.4 billion in the first three months of this year, figures obtained from the Federal Ministry of Finance have revealed.

The amount is contained in a document obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Abuja, showing the activities of the ministry of finance in the last two years.

The NCS,according to the document, stated that its revenue performance for the first quarter of this year exceeded its target of N193.2 billion.

This, the service added, was achieved through a reform programme aimed at restructuring the agency, re-orientation of its officers, removing defects and adopting simplified procedures in its activities.

“The NCS collected N904.07bn in 2015 against a target of N944.4bn; the total collection in 2016 was N898.67bn against the target amount of N973.3bn.

“Between January and March 2017,the NCS was able to generate N239.4b, thereby exceeding the target of N193.22bn set for the period,” it said.

The service also said it had complied with a Presidential directive to deliver all seized perishable goods to the Internally Displaced Persons affected by the insurgency in Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Benin camps.

It said the reforms embarked upon by the government has started yielding results as there is a strict compliance with rules governing the operations of the NCS, adding that a standard operational procedure has been developed to ensure transparency and accountability.

The service also said it has strengthened international engagements with the World Customs Organisation and the World Trade Organisation for trade facilitation and optimum revenue collection.

It added that a compliance team has been set up to ensure conformity with trade regulations adding that this would help to block all illegal routes for smuggling.

Source: (NAN)

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: