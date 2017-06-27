Nigerian Female Army Officer, Yetunde Odunuga Wins Gold Medal In Boxing (Photos)

Nigerian army officer, Yetunde Odunuga has won a gold medal at the 2017 Africa Boxing Championship which took place in Brazzaville, Congo. She is the only Nigerian who won a medal.

She won a gold medal in the the women’s lightweight category. Her win qualifies her for the World Boxing Championship holing in Berlin, Germany from August 25 to September 3, 2017.

