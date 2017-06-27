Nigerian Politician Sparks Outrage After Threatening To Lynch Young Boys Caught Stealing; Daddy Freeze Outs Him.

A Nigerian politician has caused fury online after he shared a photo of two young boys looking extremely scared with a tire placed around their necks.

Hon Sunday Aboh, a Nigerian politician, stated that the boys were caught trying to break into his house through the window while he was away at church.

He concluded by saying he was going to send the minors “to the other side of the world now” and his action of course did not go down well with a lot of Nigerians who felt the boys were too young to be given that kinda judgement.

There was serious reactions with people calling on authorities to investigate if the boys have indeed been killed. Daddy Freeze also weighed in on the matter and told the man that he didn’t learn much when he went to church, hence the decision to treat those boys in the manner he did.

Freeze:

