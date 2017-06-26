Tuesday , 27 June 2017
Nigerian Singer Goes unclad In New Photo

Deolu June 26, 2017

Empire Mates Entertainment leading lady, Niyola, has taken to Instagram to educate her fans on what it takes to be a Queen entails –
she does this while sharing a unclad photo in which she covered her bust with her hands.

According to the singer, it is not Queenly to have an unbridled tongue and a lousy attitude. She further discloses that being rude doesn’t make you tough, rather it makes you classless.

She wrote:

“Ladies !A Queen is a king maker , not just the wife of a king o ! she bears the princess and prince who is to become king and SHE prepares him to be king all his life . She has a whole community look up to her to learn and emulate .
A Queen protects , exudes Grace , honour , RESPECT, self control , wisdom ! What you are clad in doesn’t make you queen , not even a crown . Being royal is innate . It is NOT queenly to have an unbridled tongue and a lousy attitude.

Being rude doesn’t make you seem tough , it makes you RUDE and classless ! #nuffsaid#dontwonderwhyipostedit#takefromitwhatyouwill photo credit @remiadetiba”

Source: Yabaleftonline

