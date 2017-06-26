Empire Mates Entertainment leading lady, Niyola, has taken to Instagram to educate her fans on what it takes to be a Queen entails –

she does this while sharing a unclad photo in which she covered her bust with her hands.

According to the singer, it is not Queenly to have an unbridled tongue and a lousy attitude. She further discloses that being rude doesn’t make you tough, rather it makes you classless.

She wrote:

“Ladies !A Queen is a king maker , not just the wife of a king o ! she bears the princess and prince who is to become king and SHE prepares him to be king all his life . She has a whole community look up to her to learn and emulate .

A Queen protects , exudes Grace , honour , RESPECT, self control , wisdom ! What you are clad in doesn’t make you queen , not even a crown . Being royal is innate . It is NOT queenly to have an unbridled tongue and a lousy attitude. Being rude doesn’t make you seem tough , it makes you RUDE and classless ! #nuffsaid#dontwonderwhyipostedit#takefromitwhatyouwill photo credit @remiadetiba”

Source: Yabaleftonline

