Nigerian Terrorist Becomes Britain’s Most Dangerous Prisoner

Adebolaju who is currently serving an indefinite jail term in the United Kingdom has been reportedly radicalizing people in prison.

Muslim extremist Michael Adebolajo, who is one of the murderers of Fusilier Lee Rigby is now regarded as the most dangerous prisoner in the British penal system.

The 31-year-old man has been described by prison officer as “violent, unpredictable and a major danger to other prisoners”. But the real threat he poses is his ability to radicalise other inmates, prison sources have revealed.

Dozens of prisoners have said to have fallen for Adebolajo’s twisted version of Islam and have vowed to become Jihadis when they are eventually freed.

Even non-Muslim prisoners are said to have converted to Islam and sworn an allegiance to Islamic State after being radicalised by the killer.

According to Mirror Online, one prison official said: “Adebolajo spends most of his waking hours preaching his distorted form of Islam to anyone who will listen. He sees every inmate as a potential Islamic State soldier whether they are Muslims or not.

He has a big personality and is very charismatic and some of the more vulnerable prisoners will fall under his spell. He is a very dangerous individual.”

The source said that Adebolajo now sees his role in life to recruit as many Jihadis as possible for the remainder of his life. It is understood that Adebolajo has been given “special category” status because of the danger he represents.

The source added: “If he is suspected of trying to radicalise other inmates we step in and move him. But even in prison, Adebolajo cannot be watched all the time. We don’t have the staff or the resources.”

Adebolajo and accomplice Michael Adebowale murdered defenceless Fusilier Lee Rigby, 25, near his barracks in Woolwich Barracks, South East London in 2013. Both men received life sentences.