Nigerian TV show ‘Who wants to be a millionaire’ ends after 13 years (See reasons)

For the first time since its inception in 2004, 13 years ago, popular Nigerian TV show, ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ has gone on a temporal break.
The show’s host, Frank Edoho announced this break is because the show’s sponsor, MTN Nigeria has pulled out.
Season 13 of the popular family quiz show ended yesterday, 25th of June, 2017 and won’t be back until the show gets a new sponsor.
Below is the formal announcement as announced by the show’s management.
