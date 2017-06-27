Nigerian video director ‘Daps’ recounts how he was bounced at the BET last year

Nigerian director Daps who rose to fame this year for shooting Migos ‘Bad and Boujee” has recounted how he was bounced from the BET awards last year when he went with Wizkid and Sesan .
This year he was nominated for best video though he didn’t win, he walked the red carpet.
He also directed Wizkid‘s Closer and Davido‘s ‘Fall’
He wrote;
Exactly one year ago, I went to the BET awards [email protected]&[email protected] Rushed to the Beverly Center to buy an outfit & everything. FRESH! We pulled up to the red carpet & the sun hit my beard… I knew it was going to be a good day.
Long story short, I was denied entry – no pass for me. Shit was so embarrassing… I had to delete my snaps & play it off like I had somewhere else to be. Wiz & Ses felt bad & I trekked to the other side of the Staples center to call an Uber home.
I sat in the Uber contemplating how I was gonna shit on everybody… grind mode activated.
Yesterday I was nominated for 2 BET awards with my [email protected] Didn’t win video of the year (congrats Beyoncé) or viewers choice award (congrats… Beyoncé), but it’s all good. Shoutout to my guys for winning The Best Group award tho.
What a difference one year makes. Don’t fold. The 🌊 is unlimited