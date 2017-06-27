Nigerian video director ‘Daps’ recounts how he was bounced at the BET last year

Nigerian director Daps who rose to fame this year for shooting Migos ‘Bad and Boujee” has recounted how he was bounced from the BET awards last year when he went with Wizkid and Sesan .

This year he was nominated for best video though he didn’t win, he walked the red carpet.

He also directed Wizkid‘s Closer and Davido‘s ‘Fall’

He wrote;

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: