Police have arrested a 32 year- old Nigerian for allegedly kidnapping and defiling a 21 year old woman at Ashaley Botwe, near Accra. Five other Nigerians alleged to have also assaulted the woman have also been arrested by the police.

They are Ike Amechi, Anthony Emmanuel, Godfred Alex, Koyode Ayodele and Opious Owner.

The Accra Regional Police Commander of Operations, Chief Superintendent Kwesi Ofori, told the Daily Graphic that the main suspect, Chimaroke and the young woman were friends on Facebook and had been interacting regularly.

Chimaroke later convinced the woman to come to his house, which was a four-bedroom house where he lived with the five accomplices, for an Eid-ul Fitr present.

The Police Commander said that when the woman arrived at the house, Chimaroke, instead of giving her the present asked her to sleep with him. The woman, however, refused to do so.

“Chimaroke made advances and when she resisted, he smashed her phone and defiled her.”

He said that “Fortunately for her [the victim], she had another phone on her, which she used to call her brothers, who later called the police to go and rescue her.’’