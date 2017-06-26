Tuesday , 27 June 2017
FCMB

Olajumoke In Stunning New Photos.

Deolu June 26, 2017

Nigeria’s most inspiring Model, Olajumoke Orisaguna took on a fierce look as she stepped out for an event recently. The beautiful model donned a daring green gown that revealed minor cleavage and her perfectly toned shoulders.

She’s all shades of sassy as she takes snaps with Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo and veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George.

See photos below:

Source: Yabaleftonline

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Read Why Wife Kills Husband | Photos

A married woman has left many bewildered after she set herself, her husband and their …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946