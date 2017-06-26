Olajumoke In Stunning New Photos.

Nigeria’s most inspiring Model, Olajumoke Orisaguna took on a fierce look as she stepped out for an event recently. The beautiful model donned a daring green gown that revealed minor cleavage and her perfectly toned shoulders.
She’s all shades of sassy as she takes snaps with Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo and veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George.
See photos below:
Source: Yabaleftonline
