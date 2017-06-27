Tuesday , 27 June 2017
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Wants To ‘Disowned’ Her Daughter (Full Gist)

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde shared a message forwarded to her by her daughter who not only found the video humorous but probably something her African Mother should be able to relate with.

OMOTOLA4G.jpg

This video did bring lines of laughter to the actress’ face, but she did not forget to inform her that she is indeed risking being disowned for such video… but we all know the catress is joking as she loves her daughter so much.

OMOTDAU40OE.jpg

