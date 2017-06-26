If Your Partner Is Provoking You Too Much Walk Out Of The Marriage – Mercy Aigbe

The actress shared the photo above and wrote:

According to Human Rights Activist lawyer Emeka Uguwonye….. This woman was battered by her husband! How long are we going to condone this inhumane act for?

Some very shallow and evil minded fellows will say she must have done something to provoke the man!……. For Christ Sake, if you are provoked can’t you control yourself? Instead of killing your partner or rendering the person disabled!😡 If you feel your partner provokes you to the extent of bringing out that animal in you pls do yourself a favour by walking out of that marriage 😡! …… We should learn to control our anger as violence doesn’t solve anything…… If you know you have anger management problems, pls get professional help!

Battery and Assault is a crime punishable under the law!