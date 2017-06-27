Tuesday , 27 June 2017
Paul Adefarasin Speaks over House On The Rock Fire Incident

OGA June 27, 2017

Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, has finally spoken out following the Sunday fire incident in his church.

The incident which occurred on Sunday, 25th of June left part of the building affected. He has taken to his Twitter to thank Almighty God for no loss of lives.

His tweets below:

