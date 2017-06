It’s The ‘Pepper Dem Mentality’ That’s Ruining The Society – Mr. Eazi

Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr Eazi shares his own thought on Olamide wavy slang ‘Pepper Dem’.

The artiste went to his snaps to says “Na pepper dem mentality dey ruin the society”.

See what he posted below:-

Source: Snapchat

