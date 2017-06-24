Photos Of This 42 Year Old Woman Mistaken For A Teenager.

A near middle-aged woman has become an internet sensation and it’s all thanks to her youthful looks – Lure Hsu will soon celebrate her 42nd birthday and has shared her major secrets of her youthful look.

She told Friday Magazine:

“Moisturizing is so important – in fact, ageing, fine lines and other skin problems moisturising can reduce.” In addition, to keep skin healthy the sun is also very important, but not excessive exposure to it – especially in the summer.” Although the sun is not always hot, you should still use sunscreen as sunned skin is drier and make small spots and small fine lines easier to appear.”Think everything is simply moisturizing well and not over-exposing yourself to sun.”

Lure also reveals that consuming eating less meat and more fibre, plus high protein foods and exercise are also parts of her routine.

She tells fans to drink a cup of black coffee every morning, have as few sugary drinks as possible and eat less greasy food.

Most importantly, she suggests to eat more fruit and vegetables.

See more of her photos below:

Source: Yabaleftonline

