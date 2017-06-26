Photos of strippers entertaining inmates at a South African prison raise eyebrows

Photos of female strippers entertaining inmates at Johannesburg Medium B Prison, also known as Sun City, surfaced on social media over the weekend.
In the images, the prisoners can be seen being entertained by the half-clad ladies. The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed the authenticity of explicit images. See more after the cut…
In the images, the prisoners can be seen being entertained by the half-clad ladies. The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed the authenticity of explicit images. See more after the cut…
Ad ==> My Husband Used This to Increase His Manhood size Permanently and Last 25minutes. Click Here!
Ad ==> DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 15Days For Life, Click Here!!!