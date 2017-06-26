Monday , 26 June 2017
FCMB

Photos of strippers entertaining inmates at a South African prison raise eyebrows

OGA June 26, 2017

Photos of female strippers entertaining inmates at Johannesburg Medium B Prison, also known as Sun City, surfaced on social media over the weekend.
In the images, the prisoners can be seen being entertained by the half-clad ladies. The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed the authenticity of explicit images. See more after the cut…

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

From choristers to pop stars: Talents Nigerian churches have lost

Many years ago, before they even thought of having a glint of spotlight directed at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946