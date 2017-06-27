Please Help!! Abuja Lesbians Are After Me – Nollywood Actress, Ruth Eze Cries Out

Nollywood actress Ruth Eze in a recent interview with SunNews cried out for help. She wants Nigerians to save her from molestation by lesbians, most especially, those resident in Abuja.

This is coming on the heels of her recent ordeal in the hands of some Abuja-based big babes who mistook her for a lesbian.

Below is what she said:

“Last weekend, I went to Abuja for a movie production, I didn’t know how some ladies got to know I was in town. The ugly drama started inside the hotel where I was lodged.

They came in disguise as colleagues based in Abuja. At first, I didn’t know they had ulterior motives, so I welcomed them with open arms. Suddenly, they started saying some er*tic things to me; I ignored them and kept pressing my phone.”

The actress explained that she had no inkling of what the ladies were up to until one of them drew closer and began to fondle her b**bs.

Hear her:

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: