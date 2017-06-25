Pure Honokiol Extract Cancer-Fighting Properties

Pure honokiol is a powerful compound derived from the bark of the Magnolia officinalis tree, an ancient staple of traditional Asian medicine. In addition to its cancer-fighting properties, pure honokiol offers a diverse range of long-term health benefits, safely and naturally.

Extensive research demonstrates pure honokiol’s remarkable array of therapeutic actions:

Promotes relaxation and sense of calm

Fights cancer through multiple mechanisms

Powerful antioxidant

Anti-inflammatory

Antimicrobial

Protects neurological and cognitive health

Supports restful sleep

and many others…

As the body of research evolves, scientists continue to discover new therapeutic applications for this remarkable compound. For example, a study showed that pure honokiol helps reverse the degenerative process of osteoporosis by improving bone growth and mineralization factors.

In the free guide, “Pure Honokiol: One Extract, Many Benefits” you’ll discover why so many integrative practitioners rely on this single compound to support numerous critical areas of health. It’s the reason pure honokiol is becoming known as the “Swiss Army Knife of Integrative Medicine.” Download your copy today.

Purity Matters

When it comes to honokiol’s efficacy, purity matters. Research continues to show that the benefits of honokiol are achieved when using a pure extract, vs. a lower-grade combination of honokiol and other compounds.

