Random s*x facts are always fun to have in your back pocket for a conversation lull. Just be sure the receiving party would be comfortable discussing this matter before whipping out one of these nuggets of information.

Having s*x can make a woman seem younger and more attractive:

s*x releases hormones in a woman that makes her skin smoother and blemish free, as well as stronger and shinier hair and nails. Even having s*x once a week can increase these basics features.

Statistics suggest that approximately one in every five Americans has indulged in s*x with a colleague at work:

Many s*xual attractions start at work, so it’s not very surprising that they are followed through at the same location.

There is the air of excitement at possibly getting caught that can provoke some people to drop their pants in the work place.

Studies show that women who went to college are more likely to enjoy oral s*x (giving and receiving) than high school dropouts:

This could be for a number of reasons. First of all, many women have a limited knowledge of s*x and an even small amount of confidence when they are in high school.

Women who are willing to engage in intercourse might not have the desire or even understanding of what goes into oral s*x, and since it’s more of a taboo topic, they might not have anyone to talk with about oral s*x.

The college environment invites these kinds of conversations, however, and many woman take the liberal opportunity of being out on their own to explore all options including oral s*x.

Humans and dolphins are the only species that have s*x for pleasure:

The scope of mammals is much larger, but only dolphins seem to find themselves engaging in the same sort of activity simply for the sake to engage in it.

s*x is one of the safest sports you can take up (if you use a condom):

We already learned how s*x can promote men and women’s lives. Another little known fact is s*x can give you a very well rounded workout. It also helps promote blood circulation in your body, works your organs and stretches your muscles.

source: Mademen

