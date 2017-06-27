Read How This 18 Year Old Nigerian Makes History 11 Universities In The US

18 year old girl, Uwade Helen Akhere has made history winning 11 Scholarships to study in different American Universities, after emerging tops in her academic pursuit at the Charlotte Catholic High School.

Young Uwade, who hails from Edo State, was the President of the Student Council the prestigious Charlotte Catholic High School Charlotte NC, USA.

According to Leadershipng, the 2017 Signet II , Volume XXII, graduating compendium of the school shows her coming tops in debate, speech and Theology, among others.

Other awards include, National merit Scholarship commendation, the achievement awards for Charlotte Civitan Citizen and Charlotte post top senior in the class of 2017.

Universities wooing Uwade are Cornell University Tanner Dean’s Scholarship, Hampton University Undergraduate Merit Scholarship, Howard University Freshman Scholarship, Northwestern University Northwestern Scholarship, Northwestern University The 1851 Scholarship and Rice University Trustee Distinguish Scholarship.

Others include, Tulane University offering her Premier Scholar award, University of Chicago Odyssey Scholar award, University of Chicago Odyssey Scholarship, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Morrison Scholarship and Villanova University Villanova Scholarship.

Speaking on the award, Uwade’s father, a Law Professor at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State , Professor Jim Akhere, a former Commissioner, in the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria, said with the feat his daughter has performed, it will not be far from the truth to label her a genius.

