Read Full Biography & Net Worth Of Lagos Big Boy ‘Hushpuppi’

Ray Hushpuppi (born Igbalodely on June 14) also called “Aja Puppi” a.k.a Aja 4, is a Malaysian-base-Nigerian philanthropist.

Hushpuppi is best known for his luxurious lifestyle he lives both home and abroad. The young man has taste for good things as he is highly fashionable.

Hushpuppi reviewed that he used to be a heavy gambler.

The pictures he shares on his social media handles show the kind of life he lives as he believes highly in living large and having fun to the fullest. He works hard for his money after all.

In a recent social media fight between Hushpuppi and some Nigerian celebrities like Davido, this is what Hushpuppi has to say;

“I’m specially taking today out to appreciate everyone of you great people out there that have met me in person from all over the world in the places I have been and showed me massive love over this internet fake hatred, a lot of you took courage to say hi to me, take pictures with me and offered me drinks or take my bills and so many more in different locations all over the world. It’s amazing to experience such amazing side of humans expressing love to one another sharing laughters, hugs and even as small as handshakes. Believe me, a lot of you told me you like what I do, you like how I brought myself and my family from nothing to something, how I believe in myself and how I changed the game and taught niggas how not to be lame asses when they get that money, taught them to take trips, wear on some good clothes not just drink champagne, smoke weed n gossip and at the same time some of y’all gave me advices to be careful and all that, I want you all to know I put every word you say to me into consideration and I never forget them and I really appreciate y’all who’s been supporting me through good n trouble times that I haven’t had the chance to meet and I promise you all it would be a wonderful experience when we cross path, never feel shy to say hi if you see me around. Most importantly I want to thank you hating a*s punks, you part of the reason I never stop getting the money, I love you guys too. Yours igbalodely, Hushpuppi aka Aja Puppi aka Aja 4, he said.”

Net worth

We currently cannot estimate the actual net worth of Ray Hushpuppi, but people says he had a Rolls Royce, a latest Range Rover and some cars, love tralleving in private jet and buying drinks worth of millions in the club, he his also a Gucci lover, he had a lot of Gucci shoes and clothes. Hushpuppi worth billions of naira.

This biography about Ray Hushpuppi is not complete.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: