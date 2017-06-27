Read Horrible Lamentations Of Nigerian Widows

An investigative report has opened up on the agony and pain most Nigerian widows go through as soon they loose their husbands as some are treated like lepers for staying alive after their husband’s death.

Quick to flash a warm smile at the slightest opportunity, Ayo Yemisi Jaiyeola, reeks of kindness and humility all over her. Full of life, her elegant looks defy all that she has been through in recent past.

Dedicating the last 21 years of her life to touching and mending broken hearts though God’s Wives International, a charity organisation tending to the needs of widows, the soft-spoken woman has witnessed life from different angles and appreciates the role and importance of such charming disposition. But beyond her bright grin and ebullient look lies a gaping wound that has refused to heal.

Since the death of her husband and best friend nine years ago, morning, for the daughter of an Anglican priest, has refused to come. It has been darkness ever since.

“My husband’s death is still like a dream to me even after nine years,” she said, pausing briefly to catch her breath. “There is no day that I don’t feel loneliness inside of me. Life has not been the same without him around,” she added.

Before death came knocking in 2008, the business woman and her clergy husband, who was also a trained medical doctor, Babatunde, were inseparable.

Even though they had children all around them, nobody could take away the special moments they shared together. It was a union in which Jaiyeola got plenty of love and pampering. But one day in mid-2008, everything changed. The reality has been different ever since.

“I was brutally and emotionally tortured after my husband’s death,” she cuts in, recalling the traumatic experience in the days after the sad incident. “I was punished for staying alive after his passage; I lost respect among in-laws and every word I spoke was misunderstood. I had to live in my own home like a stranger. I was treated like a leper.

“When the medicine I was given failed to work, I had to take myself to the psychiatric hospital in Yaba, Lagos, to seek help. I went to other places looking for help as well but it was after some time that it dawned on me that my husband wasn’t coming back.

“The only thing that gives me strength till this day is because I remained in the widows’ community. We were supporting 28 widows before my husband died, so I became a part of them after they started visiting me at home. If I didn’t stay among the widows, I probably would have passed on shortly after my husband died.

“In the African black society, a widow is put somewhere to suffer for the loss of her husband. She is treated like a leper just because she is alive while her husband died. She is not comforted and that never makes the wound heal. I had to reassure myself that I would survive it. After my husband’s death, I was no longer invited to their family events; nobody wanted to see my face again. It is an experience I don’t wish for even my enemies,” she said.

Like Jaiyeola, Mrs. Taiwo Adejumo, a lawyer, also stopped being a queen in her husband’s house after his tragic demise in a car accident several years back. Apart from having to deal with the grief and challenges the incident threw on her path, the storm she faced from in-laws added salt on top of her already bleeding wound. She said that all the people, who treated her with respect and dignity changed gear soon after her husband was buried.

“I was a queen in my husband’s house, pampered and loved by everyone around him,” she said during an encounter with our correspondent earlier in the week. “But everything changed immediately he was buried. A leper was an angel, while I was seen like an outcast. His family members went to his office, raided everywhere looking for documents, they wanted to take over everything. They started demanding for all sorts of documents from me.

“They let me be for a while and soon came back with more troubles. They asked me for documents, claiming that they just wanted to make sure everything was intact. The most annoying part is that a lot of people who never came to our house when my husband was alive started coming to make demands after he died. Every one of them just wanted to use the opportunity to loot everything we had together. It was a very terrible experience for me,” she added.

Disturbing as it is, Jaiyeola and Adejumo’s experience is only a fraction of the torment many Nigerian women are subjected to immediately after the deaths of their husbands. Relegated to the background mostly by in-laws, whose major interest is in the sharing of the deceased’s property and finances, many women in this category are driven to a state of near mental comatose as a result, developing various life-threatening illness in the process as well.

According to recent statistcs, an average of 500 men die across Nigeria every day under various circumstances, automatically inducting their wives into the growing community of widows in the country. Globally, the number of widows is believed to be around 245 million, 115 million of which live in extreme poverty.

A recent report by the United Nations identified the continued plight of widows as a major threat to the realisation of the Millennium Development Goals one, three and eight, which seek to end poverty, promote gender equality and engender global partnership. Even though Nigeria is a signatory to the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination against Women agreed in consonance with 120 other countries, much has not changed in the way women, especially widows, are treated in the society when it comes to issues of inheritance and rights.

“The level of deprivation in the life of a widow is immeasurable,” Jaiyeola said. “The moment the burials of their husbands had been done, nobody cares about the widow anymore. I got so many promises from my husband’s family but not even one was ever fulfilled. It is people outside who supported me.

“A lot of widows remarried but it didn’t work because men use and dump them. A lot of men lure widows with fake love; get them to satisfy their s*xual desire, knowing well that after two years, they are going to dump them. These coupled with the battle they face from their in-laws make the situation more complicated.

“It is as a result of this tha June 23 of each year has been set aside as the International Widows Day to create awareness on the situation of this category of women. I think it is time for the government to set up a committee to take care of widows in Nigeria,” she said.

Founder of a Lagos-based charity organisation, Mr. Felix King, while backing the strong enforcement of the law meant to protect widows and ensure their inheritances are not taken away from them by greedy in-laws, also called for the adoption of other strategies to solve the problem.

Having interacted and supported women in this category for several years, King affirmed that indeed the plight of widows is quite pathetic in many parts of the country.

“Addressing and solving this problem goes beyond sending a bill to the National Assembly because we are dealing with customs and traditions here,” he said.

“The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees the right of a woman to the inheritance of her husband and father but because the enforcement of the law is weak, a lot of people hide under this guise to perpetrate evil.

“One other way I think this can be addressed is for men to put down their will. Before now, most men believe you must get to 70 years before you write your will but things have changed. You can write your will now and that does not mean you will die tomorrow.

“Statistics show that we have over eight million disadvantaged widows and with an estimated 21 million children. This is a huge epidemic that Nigeria is sitting on and that is why we must urgently do something to ease the sufferings of widows in our society.”

Human Rights activist and Executive Director, Women Care Initiative, Felicia Belonwu­­­­­­, while also decrying the poor enforcement of laws supposedly protecting widows, called for more support for this special category of women.

“We have to look at our laws again. Yes, the 1999 constitution provides that there will be no discrimination but is it working? The law provides equality talking about the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights. The law is just formal. It doesn’t work. It has never worked. The customary law has also not helped.

“First of all, the woman is a chattel. The woman cannot inherit the man’s property. She cannot administer the estate of her husband without the consent of the family. It is only the family that has consent. She has a limit even if she has 20 children for the man. The woman has no protection whatsoever. Unfortunately, women are used to prosecute such fraud against their fellow women (widows). It is a tragedy,” she lamented.

In many communities across Nigeria today, a huge number of men have been discovered to put the names of their siblings or relatives in vital documents where next of kin are required. For their wives and children, they are made to endure life of hardship and pains after their demise.

“I had nowhere to run to immediately my husband died,” Nkiru Anazia, a 49-year-old mother of five said, grief still rife in her voice. “I and my children were thrown out of his house by his relatives because none of us was used as next of kin on any of his vital documents. I still find it hard to believe that a man I married for nearly 20 years could do such to me and his children. It is very painful,” she said.

Sociologist, Boma Davies, posits that leaders in traditional circles must play a major role in re-orientating their people on the need to treat widows with love if this practice must stop.

According to him, cultural beliefs and traditional practices must be tailored towards meeting the demands of modern existence where every human should enjoy certain rights.

“Protecting and improving the living conditions of widows in our society goes beyond enacting and enforcing laws. We must approach the problem from the root which is the traditional institutions and the peoples’ way of life. For me, this is the best way we can help widows live a better life after the loss of their husbands,” he said.