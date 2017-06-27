Read Why This Policewoman Poured Hot Water On 15-year-old Girl | Photos

A police woman attached to Ebonyi state Police Command, Abakaliki, one Mrs. Ugo Okochi yesterday poured a 15 year old house help, Miss Chinyere Igwe with hot water and hot melon soup over alleged disobedience to the directive of the woman who was said to have been maltreating the young girl since she was brought to her from the village.

The culprit however noted that she meted her action to her because of her stubbornness in the house.

Okochi, a nursing mother was said to have poured the girl with hot soup and water after the girl was directed to fry the melon but the girl mistakenly forgot and poured the melon inside the soup without frying it.

THISDAY reliably gathered that the action of the girl infuriated the police woman who immediately started beating up the girl, rushed inside her room, brought teargas to use on the girl but on a second thought, dropped the teargas and carried a boiling hot water she wanted to use to bath her twins and poured on the innocent girl.

Close source also noted that the police woman packed into the compound, she has been causing problems and maltreating the vulnerable house help.

The victim, Chinyere who lost her father recently was taken in by her Mrs. Okochi as a househelp and that her mother gave her out to her mistress because of poor financial status of her family, adding that the woman is from same community with her and that she has been living with her for the past two years with maltreatments.

According to her; “I am from Bende Local government area of Abia state. Me and my madam are from same community , my father is dead, only my mother is alive and I have been living with my madam for the past two years. My madam asked me and her mother to go and cook soup and I obeyed the directive. The mother said I should go and cook the soup alone.

“I started preparing the soup, I put oil and onions. I told my madam that I want to put Egusi (melon) and that I want to pour out the Egusi on the plate and turn it with water before pouring it inside the soup.

